Burglars target elderly couple

Burglars have targeted an elderly couple in Derrymacash, stealing cash and jewellery, say the PSNI.

The incident happened on Saturday night sometime between 8.10pm and 9pm in The Brambles.

Describing the thieves as ‘cowardly predators’ police said it was the latest in a number of burglaries targeting the elderly in the district.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Between 810pm and 9pm, a house was broken into after the back door was forced.

“We already know that two or three males were seen in the area at the time, around 8.45pm.

“One was wearing a red or orange top. They were seen at the junction of The Brambles and the Derrymacash Road.

“Do you live in the area? Did you see anything? Do you have home CCTV which would cover the area? Were you driving by and do you have a dash cam? If so, please check it and get in contact if there is anything on it.

“These cretins will almost certainly have got into a vehicle of some sort.

“They wouldn’t necessarily be obviously carrying things- after the house was ransacked what was taken was a significant quantity of cash and jewellery, which could have fit in pockets. You may have seen them and thought nothing of it.

“If you or your camera saw anything, no matter how small or insignificant it may be, Detective V in Lurgan CID wants to hear from you. Call 101. The incident number is 1417 of 27/1/18.”