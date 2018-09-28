Call for parents to take responsibility after weekend trouble

Parents should take responsibility for children involved in serious anti-social behaviour, says a local community activist.

It follows several weekends were police were attacked by youths in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown.

SDLP representative John Creaney has had numerous calls from people living in the Ballyoran Area who are fed up with the high levels of anti-social behaviour.

He said, “It is deeply worrying that the number of young people engaging in anti-social behaviour is increasing and are causing fear and anxiety amongst local residents.

“Unfortunately, in more recent times, the police have been attacked when responding to calls for help. Not only is this unacceptable but the young people if prosecuted will greatly limit their life opportunities both in their future career and travel aspirations.

“A variety of concerns have been raised including taking alcohol and drugs. Therefore, I’m appealing to parents to talk to their children, know where they are and who they are with. No one wants to spoil their fun but the young people need to respect the rights of others and behave responsibility both for their own safety and that of others.”