Car burnt out after ‘donut’ racing terror

A car was burnt out in the middle of a Portadown housing estate after an episode of ‘donuts’ and ‘reckless’ driving.

Police said the car was set alight and abandoned in the Ballyoran Park area in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The PSNI are hunting for two men following the terrifying ordeal.

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy condemned those involved in the events.

“Prior to burning out the car those involved were driving recklessly and irresponsibly in a manner that had the potential to endanger life,” said Cllr Duffy.

“To then burn the car out demonstrates a complete lack of thought for the local community.

“Anyone who witnessed this behaviour should contact the PSNI immediately,” said the Sinn Fein councillor.

“I have been in contact with all relevant agencies and have sought assurances that the car will be removed within the next 24 hours,” said Cllr Duffy.

Police said: “We are appealing for information after a vehicle was set alight and abandoned in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, 17 April).”

Inspector Graham said “Shortly after 1:30 am it was reported that a Renault Scenic was set alight and abandoned in the area by two males who then made off from the scene.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 58 17/04/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”