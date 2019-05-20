Car burnt out in Lurgan

The tranquillity of the Orient Circle area in Lurgan was shattered after a car was set alight in the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 20).

A grey Audi car was burnt out in what police described as a ‘deliberate ignition’.

The car burnt out at Orient Circle.

Police said they received a call at 1.35am this morning that the car parked in the area was set alight

Police attended with the NI Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze which was later branded a ‘deliberate ignition’.

The vehicle sustained significant damage but there were no reports of any injuries.

Inspector Duncan McBain is appealing to anyone with information to call police on 101.

Local MLA Carla Lockhart expressed her concern at this incident, and a shooting incident in Derrymacash.

She said: “Over the course of the night there has been a series of incidents in Lurgan which are very alarming. Shots have been fired at a house in Derrymacash, a car set on fire in the Shankill Estate and another car set on fire in Orient Circle in the Avenue Road Estate.

“Anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI! It is imperative that those responsible are apprehended. This morning we could have been dealing with very serious injuries/death.”

The SDLP’s Thomas Larkham said: “Shocking news coming from Derrymacash this morning. Those responsible should get off the backs of the local people. Thankfully nobody was injured in this reckless incident.

“Please pass any information to Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”