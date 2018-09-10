Car, missing a wheel, seized by PSNI

Car with only three wheels was seized in Co Armagh after being reported to the PSNI.

PSNI Craigavon said they seized the vehicle with one wheel missing in Waringstown just outside Lurgan.

On their Facebook page police said: “Another one bites the dust.

“Great work from the local community in Waringstown and Lurgan for reporting this vehicle being driven in a dangerous condition.

“Police were quickly in the area and the vehicle was stopped and seized.”

Members of the public have questioned how anyone could have driven the car in such a clearly dangerous condition.