Car taken from uninsured driver

The judge at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Wednesday ordered the forfeiture of a car a 23-year-old man was driving without insurance on March 14 this year.

Connor Mark King, Drumbeg, Craigavon, was fined £200 for the offence, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for three months.

For not displaying ‘L’ plates he was fined £25 and a £75 fine was imposed for driving unaccompanied.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client could drive with his girlfriend who was qualified but on this occasion he took a chance to go to the shops.