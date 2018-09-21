Car windscreen smashed in attempted hijacking

Police suspect potential death drivers after a car was smashed up during an attempted break-in at a Lurgan housing estate.

Between 10:15pm last Saturday September 15 and 3:30pm on Sunday September 16, a blue Vauxhall Agila was attacked in Monbrief Walk.

The rear windscreen was smashed, the drivers door forced and the steering lock casing ripped off.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If the would-be thieves had successfully got the car started, we could be talking about death drivers now, not just a criminal damage.

“If you know anything about the incident or those responsible, call us on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or PM the page. The reference number is 944 of 16/09/18.

“Don’t let these people have shelter in your silence. Your car could be next.”