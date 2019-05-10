Car written off after 10mph crash in town

After her family clubbed together to buy her a car, a 24-year-old woman caused an accident when she crashed into a parked vehicle.

Isabel Cristina De Silva, Churchill Park, Portadown, was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without due care and attention.

For not having insurance she was fined £200 and was given six points.

The court heard that on January 8 this year at 10.05am a road traffic collision took place in Thomas Street, Portadown.

There was a car in one lane of the street with damage to a wheel arch while a car parked at the side of the road had damage to a rear panel.

Checks showed there was no insurance in place for the defendant’s vehicle.

In a roadside notebook interview she said she had turned into Thomas Street from Meadow Lane.

There was an oncoming vehicle and she said she swerved and crashed into the parked car.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said she had only been in the jurisdiction since Christmas.

He added that her family clubbed together to buy her a second d hand car and this was her first time out in it.

Mr McDonald said she thought her family had got her insurance but they had not done so. She was only driving at 10mph when the accident happened and her car was written off so she hadn’t driven since.