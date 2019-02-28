Cash, a safe and jewellery stolen from Co Armagh home

A safe, cash, jewellery and watches have been stolen from a Co Armagh home, say police.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses following a burglary of a house on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This occurred some time between 9am and 3pm on Monday 25th February.

“A sum of money, a safe, watches and jewellery were taken from the property.

“We are appealing for any information from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale. Please contact 101 and quote serial 970 of 25/02/19”