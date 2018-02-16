Cash and jewellery of sentimental value stolen

Cash and jewellery of great sentimental value, including a diamond engagement ring, have been stolen from a Co Down property.

Police in Lisburn said a property in Castle Avenue Moira was burgled yesterday (Thursday February 15).

Detective Constable Martin said: “It was reported that sometime between 1:00pm and 6:00pm entry was forced to the house which was unoccupied at the time.

“An amount of cash and several items of jewellery of great sentimental value, including a diamond engagement ring, engraved bracelets, necklaces and earrings, were stolen in the burglary.

“A gold Omega watch, a gold Rotary watch and a silver Tissot watch were also taken.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who is offered this type of jewellery in suspicious circumstances, to contact Detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1121 of 15/02/18. Or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”