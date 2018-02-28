Caught driving at 95mph on motorway

If he is convicted of one more offence which carries penalty points, a 22-year- old man will be off the road, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Deividas Neimontas, The Fairways, Portadown, admitted speeding offence on June 18, 2017 when he was detected travelling at 95mph on the M1 near Lurgan.

Neimontas pleaded guilty in person to the charge. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also imposed six penalty points saying this was reflective of the high speed. She warned him that he was now on nine points and his next offence would put him off the road.