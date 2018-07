Six penalty points were imposed on a 26-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on October 1 last year.

Benjamin Muntean, Albert Street, Lurgan, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard the offence came to light when he was stopped at 3.30pm on the Mahon Road, Portadown.

His solicitor said he already had three points on his licence for using a mobile.