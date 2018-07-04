Caused damage after forcing way into Tesco

A 24-year-old man who forced his way into Tescos in Lurgan and caused £1,000 worth of damage will be sentenced in August at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Corey Mark Wilson, Union Street, Lurgan, appeared in court last Thursday by videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted entering as a trespasser, Tesco in Lurgan on April 23 this year with intent to do unlawful damage and criminal damage to property.

The court heard that the foyer of the store was closed to the public and Wilson forced the glass doors open.

He began throwing tubs around and boxes containing soil.

The damage was estimated at £1,000.

When interviewed Wilson said he could not remember anything.

His barrister said he had significant mental health issues and had been refused High Court bail because of psychiatric issues.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a somewhat bizarre set of circumstances.

She added that the defendant had no record and what would impress her would be the £1,000 to cover the damage.

Judge Kelly said she would release Wilson on bail for a pre-sentence report on August 3 and to give him a chance to do something about the money.

She freed him on his own bail of £250 to reside at Union Street and not to be within 1,000 metres of the Tesco store in Lurgan.