Charged with having indecent images of children

A 51-year-old man has been returned for trial charged with making indecent photographs of children and having extreme pornographic images.

Martin Henderson, with an address at Alexander Park Avenue, Belfast, appeared at a preliminary enquiry last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He faces 16 charges of making an indecent photograph of a child on dates in March, April, May and June of 2016.

Henderson is also accused of two offences of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and three charges of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

As well he faces fives charges of possessing an extreme pornographic image and that between December 31, 2014, and June 7, 2016, he distributed or showed an indecent photograph of a child.

Henderson said he understood the charges and declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

Henderson was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on October 10. A condition of his bail is that he is to have no access to anything which is capable of accessing the internet.