Claimed he couldn’t get it back in his trousers

A 44-year-old man who exposed himself in a Portadown street was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ronan McFarland, Ballynahaye Road, Ballygawley, Dungannon, admitted indecent behaviour on June 16 this year.

The court heard that a band parade was taking place in Portadown and at 10pm in Cecil Street a witness said that a male had his penis exposed.

Another witness said that she saw the man beside a wall at a chip shop and he appeared to be ‘fiddling with himself’ and when he turned back his penis was out of the front of his jeans and he was holding it in his left hand.

When arrested McFarland said: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

At a later date he was interviewed and he said he had been out drinking and was caught short.

He claimed he had urinated against an electricity box and had difficulty getting it back into his trousers.

He agreed that people would have been alarmed by his actions.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said McFarland would apologise to the members of the public for the distress he caused.

He added that drink had played a large part in this and the defendant had been abstinent from alcohol since.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told McFarland he had a history for this type of offending.

He added that this had been alarming and distressing and some females were clearly outraged.

Judge Copeland said probation was not an option and warned that the next step for him was prison if he continued offending.

He sentenced him four months in prison, suspended for two years, fined him £300 and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.