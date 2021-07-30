Cold caller warning

Police received multiple reports from residents in the Bridge Street and Carrickblacker areas of Portadown that a cold caller used coercive tactics to persuade them to buy Turkish rugs at high prices.

A male was arrested in connection with these reports and is co-operating with the Police investigation

If you believe you have fallen victim to this rogue trader, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1254 of 29/07/21

Police are seeking help from the public.

A police spokesperson said: “If you are approached by a cold caller, do not engage or enter into arrangements you are not comfortable with. Make sure your homes and valuables are secure and report any suspicious activity to Police on 101.

