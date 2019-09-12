Concerns after car burnt out

Police are investigating after a car was burnt out in the Pinebank area of Craigavon.

The incident was discovered today (Thursday, September 12) but it’s thought to have happened overnight.

The burnt out car at Pinebank, Craigavon.

SDLP Councillor Thomas Larkham has expressed his concern and said residents are mystified as to a motive.

He said this was a quiet residential area and residents were concerned by the incident.

He added: “I have spoken to the PSNI who are aware and are currently investigating this incident. If anyone has any information relating to this please pass it to them on 101.

“I will be working to try and have this removed ASAP.”