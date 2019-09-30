Condemnation of anti-social behaviour at popular NI beauty spot

Anti-social behaviour, including drug use and dealing, at a popular Co Armagh beauty spot has been condemnded.

Sinn Féin Cllr Catherine Nelson has called on the PSNI to tackle the anti-social behaviour at the Bayshore.

Evidence of anti-social behaviour at the Bayshore

She said: “This is a beauty spot and we must protect it for the residents to enjoy.

“We have been made aware of ASB including drug use and potentially dealing.

“We have identified key times/days and have asked the PSNI to patrol this area and they have agreed.

“We have also liasied with council officers following a request to close the gate each evening - a situation we wish to avoid.

“I would encourage residents to keep a log including dates, times, vehicle registrations and report these to the PSNI using the non-emergency 101 number or to me.

“Those responsible cannot be allowed to continue their actions.”