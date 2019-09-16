Consult residents on regeneration of Craigavon says SF

Residents in the Craigavon area should be consulted by the local council on plans to regenerate the area following a spate of anti-social behaviour.

Sinn Féin Councillor and Chair of Leisure and Community Services Catherine Nelson called on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to bring forward a proposal to regenerate the old community house area in Pinebank.

After a summer blighted by anti-social behaviour across the distric t, Councillor Nelson said: “This area has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

“Residents are rightly frustrated and council must act to regenerate this area,” she said.

“I therefore proposed that council consult with residents in Pinebank and surrounding areas with a view to bringing forward a proposal to transform this area.”