Couldn’t get taxi home

A 34-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Sean O’Connor, whose address was given as Derryall Road, Portadown, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard the offence happened at 12.20am on June 16 this year on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

His evidential reading in breath was 92.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had taken the train to Belfast and when he returned he tried to get a taxi but couldn’t get one.

The solicitor added that O’Connor then made the foolish decision to take a chance and drive himself home.