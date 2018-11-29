Council staff visit aerosol paint sellers after spike in graffiti

A spike in graffiti across the Craigavon area has led to a reminder that it is illegal to sell aerosol cans to those under 18.

DUP Councillor Gareth Wilson issued the reminder after a recent compliance drive by Council enforcement officials on retailers who stock aerosol paints.

“It is an offence to sell an aerosol to someone under the age of 18 under the Clean Neighbourhoods Act 2011,” Mr Wilson said.

“This is a timely reminder for any stockist of aerosol paints that they are prohibited by law from supplying the cans to anyone under the age of 18.”

He added, “There has been a recent problem in the Borough with graffiti appearing on public property including buildings, signage, bridges and other locations which is costly for council to remove. I understand that council environmental officials have of late carried out spot checks on retailers to ensure compliance with this legislation as part of an attempt to curb the sourcing of aerosol paint by those younger people engaging in this graffiti.”

He concluded, “Having spoken to some retailers I share their view that it is ‘at times’ difficult, in a busy retail environment, to be always aware of someone’s age based on their appearance in order to request ID prior to a sale,” he said.

“However, I would encourage businesses to take all reasonable steps to ensure compliance with this legislation,” he said.