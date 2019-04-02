Councillor’s family ‘hurt and upset’ after ‘vile, defamatory’ graffiti appears

The family of a prominent Co Armagh councillor has been left deeply hurt and upset since Sunday after news of abusive, libellous graffiti appeared.

DUP Cllr Darryn Causby has vowed to continue his work saying he will ‘not be intimidated by abusive and defamatory graffiti’ at a Portadown anti-social behaviour hotspot.

Councillor Darryn Causby beside some of the decorative stonework that has been defaced.

The graffiti emerged over the weekend at the sign for Hoys Meadows.

Cllr Causby said, “This is not the first time an incident of this type has occurred in Portadown. However the language used against me, which is libellous and defamatory is deeply upsetting.

“Unfortunately abuse is common as a public representative but this is beyond the pale.”

Cllr Causby, who became a father last year for the first time, said his wife, his mother, sisters and whole family are ‘extremely upset’ at the graffiti.

He revealed he received a phone call on Sunday from a friend who couldn’t bring himself to say what the graffiti was. “I went down to Hoys Meadows myself and as soon as I saw it, I could feel myself starting to shake. It is horrendous.

“I have never came across something as vile,” he said.

“Those responsible need to realise that what they are doing is criminal and it will not deter me from my role as a public representative.”

Cllr Causby said he will continue to work to clean up Hoys Meadows. “Someone is going to get killed there. It is notorious for anti-social behaviour, for alcohol and drug abuse. When I was down there the place was strewn with broken glass.

“I will always continue to fight for the Hoys Meadow area to ensure the area received much needed investment.

“I have informed the Police who ensured me that they will carry out a full investigation.

“I have plans to meet with a number of agencies to get something done about this area,” said Cllr Causby, who works full time for a large youth organisation in the Craigavon Area.

“I want to thank those who have been supportive to me since the incident and also to the Council who swiftly removed the graffiti on Monday morning,” said Cllr Causby, adding that party leader Arlene Foster also called to lend her support.

“I would ask that if anyone does have any knowledge of this, that they bring that forward to the PSNI.”