Court told of teen’s drug death

A 19-year-old woman has admitted her involvement in the supply of ecstasy tablets on which a 15-year-old girl overdosed and died in Portadown last year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that the MDMA tablets concerned in the ‘tragic death’ were coloured blue and yellow like Minions characters.

Laura Porter, whose address on the summons was Village Walk, Portadown, admitted offering to supply a class A drug, MDMA (ecstasy) on May 19 last year and unlawful possession of the drug.

Her barrister said that the case may be appropriate for a pre-sentence report which could consider her psychological well being since the date of the offences.

A public prosecutor said this concerned the tragic death of 15-year-old Caitlin White who was found in an area in Corcrain which was known for drinking and drugs.

She had overdosed on ecstasy.

The drugs were small blue and white tablets which looked like Minions characters.

She confirmed the defendant had not offered the drugs to Miss White but from phone messages she was involved in the supply.

There were a number of other people involved.

Adjourning the case until July 18 for a pre-sentence report District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said these were very serious charges and the defendant could face custody.

She asked if Porter still lived at the address on the summons so that probation could get in touch with her.

The judge was told she now lived at Mavemacullen Road, Tandragee.

Following Caitlin’s death representatives from community, residents and youth groups from both sides of the religious divide attended a meeting in Portadown Town Hall.

It was organised by community charity Portadown Cares, following calls for a co-ordinated, cross-community approach to the drugs problem.

A budget of £20,000 was also to be set aside to tackle risk-taking behaviour in young people, after the issue was raised at a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

A community information evening was held at the Seagoe Hotel organised by Portadown Cares in conjunction with Start 360, a support service for young people.