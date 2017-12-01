Court told victim was knocked unconscious by punch to mouth

A pre-sentence report was ordered at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 36-year- old man admitted a serious assault charge.

Gregory King, Balteagh Avenue, Craigavon, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male on June 18 last year.

When the charge was read to King at last week’s court he pleaded guilty.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, wanted to know the extent of the assault on the injured party.

A public prosecutor said the victim was knocked unconscious with a punch to the mouth. She added that the injured party had since been complaining of headaches, dizziness, forgetfulness and blurred vision. She said he had received a cut to his upper lip which required stitches.

Judge Kelly said it would be better to get a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until January 3, 2018

next year to get a report from the probation service.