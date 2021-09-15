Thieves broke into cars in the Riverglade Manor area and Carrigart Crescent.

There was also an attempted burglary in Carrigart Manor.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle described the incidents as ‘disgraceful’.

Police are investigating.

He said: “The overnight break ins to cars in Riverglade Manor, Carrigart Crescent and attempted burglary in Carrigart Manor are disgraceful.

“There are elements who will stoop to any length to cause harm to the community.

“They need to be brought before the courts and the courts need to deal with them and take them off the streets.

“Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI on 101.”

