The snake had been found in the Drumglass area and police took it for safe-keeping.

Despite appeals for the owner to get in touch, no one came forward.

There was a court case last week at which a lawyer for the PSNI told Craigavon Magistrates Court she had a ‘somewhat unusual application’ and was seeking a disposal order for a runaway corn snake.

Snake spotted slithering between gardens in Craigavon.

Ms Severina Kelly said the snake has been in police custody since it was scooped on August 24 when it was discovered “sitting on a driveway with no explanation where it has come from,” adding that despite police appeals, no owner has come forward.

She told Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers that with no one coming forward to offer a home for the snake one option, sadly, would be “humane euthanasia”.

Ms Kelly said that by coincidence, another reptile owner had reported their snake as missing so there are “efforts being made” to substitute one with the other. Taking its name from corn fields which attract mice and then these mouse predators, corn snakes are said to make an excellent pet.

It is generally docile, relatively easy to care for, and does not get very large.

After the case, offers to rehome the snake came flooding in.

Today a PSNI spokesperson said: “A corn snake which was discovered in the driveway of a property in the Drumglass area of Craigavon last month has been successfully rehomed.

“Despite police appeals to find the snake’s owner, no one came forward to claim the reptile and officers sought a disposal order in an effort to find it a new home.

“Police in Craigavon would like to thank the public for their assistance and many offers to rehome the snake and are delighted that it is now with its new owners.”

