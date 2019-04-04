Craigavon residents ‘frustration’ at gangs of youths involved in anti-social behaviour

A Sinn Féin delegation met with police to discuss worrying anti-social behaviour in Craigavon.

Sinn Féin representative Michael Tallon and Cllr Catherine Nelson have met the PSNI regarding anti-social behaviour in the Craigavon area including Pinebank, Rathmore and surrounding areas.

Sinn Fein activist Michael Tallon with Cllr Catherine Nelson

Michael Tallon said: “Residents have contacted us to express their frustration at large groups of young people gathering and engaging in anti-social behaviour close to their homes.

“Last night we met the PSNI to map a way forward which will require a partnership approach with ourselves, PSNI, residents and community groups.

“We would encourage residents to report early to the 101 rather than waiting until behaviour has escalated. Residents can contact us directly also.

“We would also appeal to parents who are dropping their children off at these hotspots to be aware that large crowds are gathering, drinking and vandalising.

“If a young person is caught engaging in this behaviour they risk a criminal record.”