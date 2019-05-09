Criminal gangs blamed for gun attack

Sinn Fein are to seek an urgent meeting with police following a gun attack in Craigavon during the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 9).

Councillor Catherine Nelson has condemned the gun attack which happened at Parkmore.

She said: “There is clearly organised criminal gangs in the Craigavon area with access to guns and pipe bombs.

“They are a real threat to everyone in this community. I urge anyone with information about these gangs to contact the PSNI.

“John O’Dowd MLA along with myself will be asking to meet senior PSNI officers to ask how the police plan to deal with these armed criminals.”

Detectives are appealing for information following a report stating that shots had been fired at the property in the Parkmore area at approximately 1.45am.

It is believed one bullet struck a window pane of the house and a further two struck a car that was parked at the property.

No one was injured during this incident.

There were two people, a male and a female, in the property at the time.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “Did you see any suspicious persons or vehicles in the vicinity of Parkmore in the early hours of this morning? Do you have any information that could assist detectives with their enquiries? If so, please contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 64 09/05/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”