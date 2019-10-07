Defendant was ‘caught short’ says solicitor

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 29-year-old man admitted two public order offences.

Jonathan Titmus, whose address was given as Parkmore, Craigavon, was charged with disorderly behaviour and indecent behaviour.

The offences happened on August 3 this year at West Street in Portadown, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Richard Monteith said they mainly involved language and his client getting ‘caught short’.

He added that Titmus had completed a community service order and had five months left on a probation order.

The offences were all drink related, said Mr Monteith.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until October 30 to get a pre-sentence report from the probation service.