Detectives investigating 39 dead bodies discovered in refrigerated container have spoken to on-the-run NI suspect on phone - Essex Police urge brothers to hand themselves in

Essex Police detectives investigating the discovery of 39 dead bodies in a refrigerated container in Grays, Essex last week have revealed they have spoken to one of the brothers from Northern Ireland wanted on suspicion of manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector, Daniel Stoten, arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday morning where he made a direct appeal to brothers Ronan (40) and Christopher Hughes (34).

The brothers are both from County Armagh and are both wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

A 25 year-old man called Maurice Robinson from Craigavon in Northern Ireland has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Mr. Robinson appeared via video link in Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this week and remains in custody.