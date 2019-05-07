Did not have insurance

A woman who was convicted in her absence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court was banned from driving for six months.

Carrie McDonald (38), Whitehall Gate, Lurgan, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not having insurance on November 13 last year.

She was also fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard that at 10.50pm police checks on a car in Edward Street in Lurgan showed there was no insurance.

It also transpired that the test certificate had expired on August 8.

The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in her absence.