Disqualified driver took out motor insurance

When he was banned from driving a 43-year-old man applied for insurance but did

not reveal he was a disqualified driver, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard.

Desmond Anthony McVeigh, Carleton Street, Portadown, admitted driving while disqualified on August 23, 2017.

For this offence he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £100 and banned for 12 months for not having insurance.

Fines of £100 were imposed for knowingly making a false statement to obtain insurance that he was not a disqualified driver and that he was not disqualified from obtaining a licence.

The court heard that on August 23 this year police saw a car on the Diviny Road in Portadown and they spoke to the defendant who was the driver.

He produced a UK licence and also said that he had insurance.

Police inquiries revealed that McVeigh was a disqualified driver and an insurance policy he had taken out was void because he had failed to disclose he was a disqualified driver. His licence had been applied for after he had been disqualified from driving.

When interviewed he freely admitted all the offences.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said there were a number of relevant offences on his client’s record and he had problems with alcohol and gambling.

He added that McVeigh had been banned for five years at Dungannon Court and given a two-month prison sentence which was suspended for two years on appeal.

Mr Hagan said the defendant had told the probation officer the motivation behind this was to assist his daughter and deliver this vehicle to her.

He added that testimonials showed the charity work done by McVeigh and that he had

some redeeming features.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said that he would take an exceptional course and not activate the suspended sentence that had been hanging over the defendant.