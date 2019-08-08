District Judge hits out at defendant over report

A 37-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for breaking a court order.

Michael Magill, Lisburn Road, Ballynahinch, was charged with breach of a non molestation order at Balmoral Drive in Lurgan on January 16 this year.

The court heard that at 6.50pm the injured party alleged that the defendant was knocking at her front door which was in breach of a non molestation order.

She answered the door and could smell alcohol on his breath. She was frightened and locked the door.

When interviewed Magill denied being at the house or being in Lurgan that day.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to get a pre-sentence report.

A defence solicitor said there was a letter from probation asking for an adjournment for another two weeks.

He explained his client would say he got a letter from probation two days after his first appointment but later attended.

The solicitor said there was some engagement and there was a report but it was not physically before the court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Magill was in court for breach of a court order and he did what he wanted to do and not what other people wanted him to do.

The solicitor said the situation had now stabilised as Magill had moved out of the Lurgan area and was in Ballynahinch.

Judge Kelly told him this was a serious matter which he had contested and lost.

She added there was no pre-sentence report because it didn’t suit him to turn up.

The judge sentenced Magill to two months in prison which she suspended for two years.