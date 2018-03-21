Do you know this man?

Police have issued a photo of a suspect they want to speak to in relation to a robbery in Lurgan.

They have not issued any details of the robbery which happened in the Shankill area.

However it is understood it happened on March 7 this year.

On their Facebook post Craigavon PSNI said: “We are investigating a ROBBERY in the Shankill area of Lurgan and want to speak to this male in relation to it. If you know who he is, or if this is you, get in contact with us by any of the means below.

“The reference number is 1309 of 07/03/18.”