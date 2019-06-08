Drink driver ‘didn’t care who he killed’

After he had been free from alcohol for five years a 35-year-old man lapsed and was caught driving while he was drunk.

Conal McGivern, whose address was given as Foxgrove, Lurgan, was sentenced last Friday when he appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At a previous hearing he admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath at Castle Street in Portadown on April 1 this year.

The case had been adjourned to get a pre-sentence report.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing McGivern, said this was his second similar offence within the ten year period.

He explained that the defendant had been attending with the addiction unit and his mother went with him on most occasions.

Mr Murphy added she wasn’t with him this time because his grandmother was seriously ill and died the next day.

He said that up until this incident McGivern had been off alcohol for five years but he lapsed and what happened was very distressing for his family.

The defendant was seeking all the help he can get, added Mr Murphy.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said McGivern didn’t care who he killed and she had to protect the public.

She added that whatever issues he had there were people out there to help and support him and he did not have the right to put lives in jeopardy and this was not the first time.

Judge Kelly imposed a combination order of 12 months probation and 80 hours community service and banned him from driving for four years.

She also ordered forfeiture of the car he was driving.