John Toland (62), Larkfield Square, Lurgan, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £350 for an excess alcohol offence.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that on July 9 this year police received a report of a man staggering before getting into the driver’s seat of a car at McCusker Court in Lurgan.

An evidential test gave a reading of 67.

A defence solicitor said Toland had taken a few drinks and had foolishly got into the car to go to the shops.