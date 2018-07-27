Drink driver on wrong side of road

A 22-year-old man who drove on the wrong side of the road when he was drunk was banned for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Karolis Jonikaitus, whose address was given in court as Kernan Avenue, Portadown, was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess alcohol in breath on June 27 this year.

For dangerous driving he was fined £150 and given a concurrent 12 month disqualification.

The court heard that at 2.30am police saw a car being driven on the wrong side of the road in Mandeville Street, Portadown.

They arrested the defendant who was driving the car.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 55.

Jonikaitus appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offences.