‘Drink gets you into trouble’ District Judge tells defendant

A 28-year-old man who was told that drink got him into trouble was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Conal Vincent McKee, Forest Glade, Lurgan, admitted disorderly behaviour on February 23 this year.

The court heard that police received a report of a man lying at a bus shelter on the Belfast Road in Magheralin.

McKee refused to identify himself and due to his level of intoxication he was searched.

He was warned about his language but continued, telling police: “I can f—king sleep where I want.”

He referred to police as ‘f—king gypsies’ but calmed down when he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client was extremely embarrassed about what happened and had a previous conviction for disorderly behaviour.

She added that McKee was trying to get help with his alcohol problem.

He had abstained since this incident and felt that he didn’t have a problem any more.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that either you are a dry alcoholic or a drinking alcoholic.

She told McKee: “It should be obvious to you now that you cannot drink. Every entry on your record is drink fuelled.

“This incident arose because members of the public were concerned for your welfare.”

The judge said that other attempts had been made to rehabilitate him but failed so there was only one penalty she could impose.

She sentenced McKee to three months in prison which she suspended for two years.

“Its clear drink gets you into trouble,” she told the defendant.