Driver arrested for ‘myriad of offences’

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences following a road traffic collision in Craigavon last night (January 26).

The man was detained by officers after the car he was driving crashed into a lamppost at Lake Road, close to Tullygally.

Officers from PSNI Craigavon posted a picture of the damaged vehicle on Facebook along with a warning that police are taking a tough stance on people driving without insurance.

“Look at what we have here. Yep, it’s an uninsured vehicle. Thankfully with help from the public, we also have one in custody for a veritable myriad of offences aside from the no insurance,” the post said.

“Also, on this occasion,the only thing that was hurt was the car, the driver (albeit the car moreso than the driver - driver was checked out, very minor injuries), and a poor innocent lamppost on roundabout two which had kindly been minding its own business until this eejit forgot to turn the corner.

“You know the score folks, we’re tight on this no insurance lark in this district. Just don’t. It’s not worth it. We will catch you eventually!”

A PSNI spokesman confirmed that a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, including careless driving and failing to stop for police.