Driver embarrassed by car with two defective tyres and brakes

When police inspected a car which had two defective tyres an inspection revealed the braking system was also defective.

Brian Bassett (40), Bocombra Manor, Portadown, admitted three offences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Fines of £75 were imposed on two charges of having a defective tyre and another charge of having a defective braking system. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points.

The court heard that on June 1 this year police stopped him on the Avenue Road in Lurgan.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said his client was greatly embarrassed by this and should have been more conscientious. He added that the vehicle passed the MOT shortly after this and his client already had three points on his licence so he was going to be on the brink.