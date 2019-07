Driver had drugs in his system

A 44-year-old man who was driving erratically had cannabis and diazepam in his system, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Phillip Robert George Harrison, Main Street, Donaghcloney, was fined £500 for driving while unfit through drink or drugs on November 15 last year. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that at 11.15am police saw a car being driven erratically on the Sugar Island Road.

A defence barrister said the defendant had done something incredibly stupid.