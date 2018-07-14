Driver ‘not connected’ on mobile

A 50-year-old man was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while he was driving.

Pedro Juan Perez, Woodville Street, Lurgan, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on March 29 this year police were travelling on the motorway and as they passed a car they noticed the driver holding a phone to his right ear with his right hand and his lips were moving.

When the spoke to the driver, the defendant, he said he didn’t get connected.

Perez appeared in court and pleaded guilty to using a hand held phone while he was driving.