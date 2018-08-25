Driver ‘simply didn’t see’ motorcyclist

A 72-year-old man ‘simply didn’t see’ a motorcyclist on the road and caused a collision resulting in the injured party suffering a fractured shoulder, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Ernest Harris, Little Wenham, Moira, was charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a male by driving without due care and attention on November 19 last year at Belfast Road, Magheralin.

A barrister representing him said the injured party suffered a fractured dislocation of the left shoulder which required clinical intervention.

She said the case could be decided on the papers.

The lawyer added that it was accepted by the Reverend Harris that the motorcycle was established on the road but that he simply didn’t see it.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that based on the papers she would convict on a charge of driving without due care and attention.

She said he should have thought of the advertising slogan: ‘Think one, Think twice, Think bike’. Judge Kelly added that it was a painful injury.

She imposed a fine of £75, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and gave him three points.