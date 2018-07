Janet Bryans, Sinton Park, Tandragee (46) was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

She was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. The offence happened at Church Street, Tandragee, on April 25 this year.

Defence solicitor, Miss Siun Downey, said her client had already been disqualified at other courts and would be off the roads for five years.