A 46-year-old woman was banned for six months last Friday for driving without insurance on June 12 this year.

Linda Greene, Ashwood, Lurgan, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a driving licence she was fined £100.

The court heard she was stopped in Beech Court in Lurgan.

She appeared in court and explained that this was her husband’s car and she thought it was alright to drive with a South African licence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked her how long she had been living here and she replied 12 years.

Mrs Kelly added that the licence would only have covered her for the first six months so she had been driving illegally for 11 and a half years.