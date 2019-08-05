Drugs seized in Lurgan and Portadown

Police have warned of the dangers of drugs after significant seizures in Lurgan and Portadown in the last few days.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “I’m glad that the Officers have been able to take them off the streets, but it does signify that there are still plenty out there supplying same.”

Police

Police did not reveal where the drugs were found but said: “We’ve taken Amphetamine and Cannabis off the streets in Lurgan & Portadown in the last few days and will continue to work hard to do so.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion on the matter, but I’ve seen the devastation that drugs causes to families, users and innocent bystanders.

“Please continue to report anything you see on 101, its with YOUR help that we can get drugs off the streets. You’re our eagle eyes.”