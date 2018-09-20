Drugs were a birthday present

A 23-year-old man was given a community service order last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Carlos Da Silva, Queen Street, Portadown, at an earlier court admitted having cannabis resin on May 14 this year. His barrister said he had problems with drugs in the past but had now secured employment.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was deeply concerning that he had told probation that he was taking the drug to a friend for a birthday present. “It is concerning me your overall attitude to drugs,” she added. Da Silva said he wasn’t smoking any more.

Judge Kelly certified the case was so serious to merit a community based disposal and imposed 150 hours of community service.