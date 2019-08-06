Drumcree Orange hit-and-run: suspect charged in court

A Portadown man has been charged with a string of offences after a vehicle drove into a police officer and a member of the public at an Orange Order parade.

Thirty-one-year-old Conor Joseph Hughes of Garvaghy Park, Portadown was charged with 16 offences in Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday. The case related to an incident on Drumcree Road, Portadown on 4 August 2019, when a car hit a police officer and member of the public at an Orange parade.

Mr Hughes is charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to report an injury accident.

He is also charged with dangerous driving, assaulting three police officers and two charges of failing to stop for police.

Mr Hughes also faces charges of driving while unfit, two charges of failing to provide a breath specimen, disorderly behaviour in Churchhill Park, Portadown and resisting police.

The case has been adjourned until 23 August at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The suspect was remanded in custody to Maghaberry prison until he can meet his bail conditions. They are that he must;-

· Reside at an address to be approved by PSNI.

· Does not enter the town of Portadown as defined by its 30 mph limit.

· Returns home each evening on or before 10pm and does not leave home in the morning before 8am, and must present himself at the door during those hours if required to do so by police.

· Does not attempt to see, speak to or in any other way contact Jason McKeown either directly or indirectly.

· Shall not possess or consume any illegal drugs or legal highs and he is not to abuse any prescription drugs; and must submit to a field drugs test if at any time the police consider it appropriate to request it.

· Does not consume any intoxicating liquor in a public place. He shall submit to a breathalyser examination if at any time the police consider it appropriate to require it.

· Is not to drive a private motor vehicle.