Drunk man ended up in intensive care

When police attended with a man who had collapsed in a Lurgan street he told them he was in breach of bail conditions by being intoxicated.

And when he was taken into custody a small amount of drugs was found in his possession.

Sam Magwood (19), Moss View, Waringstown, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of cannabis resin.

The court heard that on March 29 this year at approximately 8pm police received a report of a collapsed male in Union Street, Lurgan.

Magwood told them in was out on bail and was in breach of his conditions by being intoxicated in public.

At the police station a small quantity of cannabis resin was found in a tin in his left trouser pocket. He said it was worth £20.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said somebody was worried about Magwood lying there and told police.

He added that Magwood could not remember anything about this and police brought him to hospital where he stayed in ICU for several days because he was in such a state.