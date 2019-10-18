Elderly residents targeted by ‘sickening’ graffiti

Elderly residents in the Craigavon area have again been targeted by vandals with what was described as “sickening” graffiti scrawled on a fence in the area.

Local SDLP Councillor Thomas Larkham has hit out at those responsible and called for urgent action to stamp out anti-social behaviour in the area.

He said: “It is totally sickening that elderly residents in Ardowen, Craigavon, are still being targeted with graffiti and anti-social behaviour.

“I have reported this graffiti for removal and spoken to agencies about the increase in this type of activity in the area and the urgent need for action to prevent it from continuing.

“These residents have a right to live in peace without fear or intimidation and I will continue to do all I can to help those residents.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about the graffiti or anti-social behaviour in this area to pass it to the PSNI on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”